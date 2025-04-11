John Cena Promoted For WWE Clash In Paris 2025

WWE will return to France this August for its Clash in Paris Premium Live Event. Now, the event has gotten even bigger as John Cena is being promoted for the show! WWE confirmed Cena’s involvement with the release of the first official poster for the Premium Live Event.

For fans heading to Paris, they’ll get to see plenty of the 16-time WWE World Champion. In addition to the Clash in Paris event, Cena is also being advertised for the September 1, edition of Monday Night Raw, also from Paris. At this time, WWE has yet to confirm what match or role Cena will play at the second-ever WWE PLE in France.

The question now is whether John Cena will walk into Paris as the Undisputed WWE Champion. Cena will challenge Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 in the main event of the show’s second night. Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest on John Cena as his vow to retire as champion will take the WWE icon overseas.