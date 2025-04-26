John Cena Vs. Randy Orton Set for WWE Backlash 2025

Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena’s first title defense will come against Randy Orton, reigniting one of WWE’s most storied rivalries. On the Raw after WrestleMania 41, Cena celebrated his record-breaking 17th WWE World Championship win—only to be blindsided by an RKO from his longtime adversary. Orton then posed with the title, making his intentions crystal clear.

Cena and Orton have clashed 21 times on WWE programming in various match types, including Hell in a Cell, TLC, and an “I Quit” match. Cena currently leads the rivalry with a 13-7-1 record and has won the last four encounters, including their most recent bout on WWE SmackDown in 2017.

This upcoming match could mark the final chapter in their legendary feud, as Cena has announced plans to retire from WWE at the end of the year. The 16-time world champion has vowed to walk away as champion, a goal that has reportedly prompted WWE to introduce a new title for other talent to compete over. Cena has referred to this secondary title as a “toy,” claiming it lacks the history and prestige of the one he holds—what he calls “the last real championship.”

WWE Backlash will stream live on Peacock in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally, broadcasting from St. Louis at 7 ET / 4 PT.