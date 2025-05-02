John Cena Set for SmackDown Appearance Before Backlash

The Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena will make an appearance on the Friday, May 9 edition of SmackDown, which serves as the final show before the upcoming Backlash premium live event. At Backlash, Cena will put his championship on the line against longtime rival Randy Orton in Orton’s hometown of St. Louis.

Next week’s SmackDown will also feature a number one contender’s match between Jade Cargill and Nia Jax, with the winner earning a future opportunity against Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women’s Championship. While this title match hasn’t been officially scheduled for Backlash yet, it could potentially be added to the card.

Additionally, a tag team match has been announced for next Friday featuring The Bloodline’s Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa taking on the unlikely pairing of Damian Priest and LA Knight. This bout has connections to another Backlash match, where Priest, Knight, and Drew McIntyre will challenge Fatu for the United States Championship in a four-way contest.

Official SmackDown Lineup for Friday, May 9: