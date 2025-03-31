John Cena Advocates for Sun Protection After Skin Cancer Diagnosis

WWE star and actor John Cena has become an unlikely advocate for sun protection after being diagnosed with skin cancer. Growing up in a coastal Massachusetts town in the 1970s, Cena admits he never used sunscreen as a child, and this habit continued into adulthood despite moving to Florida.

His wake-up call came when dermatologists discovered and removed cancerous spots on his right pectoral and near his right shoulder. In an exclusive interview with People, Cena shared his own experience in hopes of inspiring others to protect their skin on a daily basis.

“I’m so grateful to be able to dodge those two bullets,” Cena shared, adding that he now wears his scars “as a reminder… you need to take the extra few seconds to protect yourself every day.”

John Cena partners with Neutrogena

Cena has partnered with Neutrogena for their Ultra Sheer Mineral Face Liquid Sunscreen SPF 70 campaign, cleverly playing on his wrestling catchphrase “You Can’t See Me” while highlighting that quality sunscreen can be invisible on skin. The campaign blends humor with education alongside dermatologist Dr. Neera Nathan.

Now a dedicated sunscreen user, Cena emphasizes that sun protection isn’t about vanity: “It’s something you should exercise to allow you to be who you are for a longer period of time.”

Though an unexpected spokesperson for skincare, Cena embraces his new advocacy role, noting, “You never know who you’re going to reach.”