Jonathan Coachman Comments On Positive And Negatives Of Working With Vince McMahon

Jonathan Coachman has revealed the goods and bads of working with Vince McMahon.

The former WWE personality recently spoke to Bill Apter for Sportskeeda WrestleBinge. He talked about things such as his beef with Mercedes Mone and more.

When asked for his thoughts on Vince McMahon, the Coach who worked closely with the former WWE chairman during his time in the company explained why he doesn’t like to comment on him:

I don’t really have any thoughts about him in 2024 to be honest with you. I don’t like to comment on him, because at one point I was around him a lot, and I took a lot from what he taught us.”

He Didn’t Care About My Family

Jonathan Coachman joined WWE as a backstage interviewer in 1999. He gradually climbed the ladder and was working as a commentator on SmackDown when he left the company in 2008.

Coachman also revealed the positive and negative side of working with McMahon. When asked to elaborate on his comment, he gave an example of things he regrets:

“The positive stuff is learning how when the red light comes on, timing, emphasis, storytelling, all the stuff that kind of makes high-level pro wrestling what it is. Also the grind. We were forced into the grind, and in my first 10-year run, I only missed one Monday night. I look back on it now, and there’s a lot of regrets I have as far as things I missed because we couldn’t stand up for ourselves. I was at Christmas Eve, and I was back home in Kansas. You get a call to come back and shoot something in Connecticut. Because he wanted to go to Florida to be with his family, and really didn’t care about my family. So I did it because I never told him…. I only told him no once, and I got beat up for that. So, it is what it is.”

The event Coachman is referring to happened when he skipped a voluntary tour of Afghanistan in 2001 because of his newborn baby. As a result, the former WWE personality was punished after a SmackDown show when both Undertaker and Batista beat him down.