Aleister Black’s WWE Return Date Potentially Revealed

Fans believe they have figured out the WWE return date for Aleister Black.

The company has been airing mystery vignettes for two different stars on SmackDown over the past few weeks. Rey Fenix was revealed to be behind one set of the mystery videos on this week’s episode of the show. The high-flying star is now set to make his debut for the promotion next week.

The company has continued to withhold information about the other set of the vignettes believed to be indicating towards the WWE return of the former NXT Champion. Though after this week, some believe they have figured out the date for Black’s return as well.

Aleister Black’s WWE Return Date Revealed?

All the previous video packages had featured the number 4 with some other signs that were hard to decipher. The video shown on this week’s episode of the Blue Branded show, however, also featured the Roman numerals for number 25 for a very brief moment.

Putting both the numbers together, fans believe that this is an indication that the former AEW star will be making his return to the company during the April 25 episode of SmackDown.

That will be the first episode of the show following WrestleMania 41 so it would make sense for the company to create buzz for it with the big return.

Whether the former champion’s return is officially announced beforehand or if the company keeps it a secret untill then will be something we have to see.