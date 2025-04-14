Karrion Kross Brings Back ‘Dead Silent’ Theme For WWE Raw Match

Karrion Kross and Scarlett made their presence felt on the April 14th episode of WWE Raw by bringing back his ominous “Fall and Pray” entrance theme. While Kross’s entrance wasn’t aired during the live broadcast, WWE’s social media platforms shared the visual spectacle online. He battled AJ Styles in a singles match on the show.

This theme holds significance as it was the one Kross used during his initial impactful debut in NXT in 2020 before he transitioned to “The End Is Near” as part of the Final Testament faction.

Commentary from Michael Cole shed light on the change, stating that Kross specifically requested the return of his “Dead Silent” theme. This decision was driven by Kross’s desire to recapture the essence of his earlier and more dominant persona, aiming to “reestablish himself as the killer he once was.”

This singles match on Raw was Kross’s first since July 2024, signaling a potential shift in his character and direction within WWE, perhaps marking the start of a relaunch. Kross does not have a match lined up for WrestleMania 41, while Styles is scheduled to meet Logan Paul in a singles match.