Karrion Kross Reveals Serious Injury Scare After Match with AJ Styles

Former NXT Champion Karrion Kross recently disclosed a frightening medical emergency that occurred following his March televised match against AJ Styles. In his new documentary, Kross shared details about a ruptured eardrum injury that led to a terrifying situation during treatment.

Serious Medical Complication

Kross revealed that what began as a routine injury repair turned dangerous when he lost consciousness during the procedure.

“An hour into repairing my eardrum, I passed out,” Kross explained in the documentary. “I lost all my color and broke out into a full body sweat.”

Quick Return to Competition

Despite this alarming health scare, Kross demonstrated remarkable resilience by returning to in-ring action just weeks later. He competed against JR Kratos at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XIII shortly after the medical procedure, and subsequently participated in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal during the April 18 SmackDown broadcast.

Wrestling’s Physical Toll

This revelation highlights the genuine physical risks professional wrestlers face in their careers. While Kross has maintained his active schedule without apparent limitations, the incident serves as a sobering reminder of the potential consequences that can arise from injuries sustained in the ring.