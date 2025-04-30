Karrion Kross Teases Joining Seth Rollins’ New Power Alliance After Sami Zayn’s Rejection

WWE’s newest power alliance may soon be adding another member to its ranks. Following Seth Rollins, Paul Heyman, and Bron Breakker’s brutal attack on Sami Zayn during Monday Night Raw, Karrion Kross has begun teasing his potential interest in joining the dominant faction through cryptic social media posts.

Sami Zayn’s Confrontation

On Monday’s Raw (April 28), Sami Zayn confronted Seth Rollins about his hypocrisy in allying with Paul Heyman and Bron Breakker, calling the new faction a “load of crap” and pointing out that Rollins was just becoming another “Paul Heyman guy” like Roman Reigns and CM Punk.

Rollins offered Zayn an ultimatum: move to SmackDown or face consequences. Heyman sweetened the deal by promising Zayn a championship match against the Cena-Orton winner at Backlash if he accepted. When Zayn refused, Breakker delivered multiple devastating spears before Rollins finished with a Curb Stomp.

Karrion Kross Shows Interest

Following the confrontation, Karrion Kross took to social media asking fans if they thought Zayn made the right choice. When a fan suggested Kross should join Rollins’ faction due to their aligned visions, Kross responded with intrigue, posting: “Oh really? Elaborate. You have my attention?” before sharing a telling GIF that suggested further interest.

Oh really?



Elaborate.



You have my attention? — Kevin Robert Kesar (@realKILLERkross) April 29, 2025

While initial reports indicated the faction would remain a three-man team, Kross’s social media activity suggests potential expansion. WWE is reportedly planning to elevate Kross in a “unique manner” with focus on character development after he “turned heads” with his viral WrestleMania 41 rant.

Kross’s Recent Character Evolution

Since the disbandment of his previous faction, The Final Testament, in February 2025, Kross has been involved in backstage segments trying to convince various superstars to “embrace their dark side” – making this potential alliance with the Rollins-Heyman-Breakker group a natural progression.

With recent rumors mentioning “Karrion Kross opportunities” in WWE’s future plans, his potential inclusion in what some are calling the new “Dangerous Alliance” could represent a significant elevation on the roster.