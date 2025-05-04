Keanu Carver Deletes Account After Controversial Tweets Following WWE Releases

Following WWE’s release of over fifteen talents yesterday, including Dakota Kai, Cora Jade, Braun Strowman and others, roster member Keanu Carver expressed his discontent through several controversial social media posts before ultimately deleting his account. Screenshots of his comments remain accessible when searching his name on the platform.

Carver appeared particularly upset about one specific talent’s release, referring to them as a “real one.” In a subsequent post, Carver made comments that appeared to reference racial tensions and political views among certain wrestlers.

“These mfs ain ready for ts dickriding these Samoan mfs who think they like that who be voting for Trump n ain really like that.”

Carver's Twitter account has since been deleted.