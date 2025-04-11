‘You’re An Asshole’: Kevin Owens Reveals How He Deals With Airport Hecklers

Kevin Owens has opened up about how he deals with airport collectors.

Wrestlers and other celebrities being swarmed by collectors at the airport has become a big problem in recent times. A number of wrestling names have spoken up about the issue and now KO has joined the list.

The former Universal Champion discussed the problem during his recent interview with Chris Van Vliet. He first noted how sometimes there are more than 50 people waiting for them at the airport. He explained that this can be overwhelming when you’re trying to get to your flight, especially for female talents. Owens then revealed that people have now started buying tickets just so they can follow talents past security:

“Some of them have started buying tickets to get across security. So they meet us at our gate. Those guys to me are like rotten. If you do that, you’re an asshole. I told that to one of the guys that did it recently as I was walking by him. He was at our gate. He’s trying to get me to sign. I go ‘Nope,’ He goes ‘Oh Stone Cold doesn’t have a problem signing.’ I told him ‘Okay good for you’ And he’s like trying to talk shit cuz he’s at an airport. So he can do it. He knows nothing’s gonna happen to him. He would never do that on the street, you know what I mean? That just says a lot about the kind of people [they are].”

Airport is Never The Place: Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens recalled the incident with Rey Mysterio where people tried to film the wrestling veteran and make him the bad guy for refusing to sign autographs. Owens then revealed how he deals with such people nowadays:

“What I do now at airports is I come and when they’re all waiting for their autographs, I just go ‘I don’t sign at the airport but I’ll gladly take a picture with you.’ When I say that 20 of them turned around and [leave]. Cuz they’re not there to be fans.”

Chris mentioned that there are designated places where people can meet wrestlers for autographs. Kevin then explained that they’re happy to interact with fans, just not at the airports:

“Even outside of the shows like when people come to the shows and they wait you know where we’re parked sometimes. Some guys will be happy to go talk to them and sign. I try to do that and some of the guys don’t and that’s fine. But yeah, the airport is literally just never the place. We never like it. I guarantee it.”

Kevin Owens has since clarified his comments saying that genuine fans can still approach him: