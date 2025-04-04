Kevin Owens Reportedly Dealing With Injury, Match Against Randy Orton At WrestleMania 41 Up In The Air

Kevin Owens has been dealing with an injury that will likely prevent him from competing at WrestleMania 41 in his scheduled match against Randy Orton.

‘The Prizefighter’ had emerged victorious over Sami Zayn in an unsanctioned match at WWE Elimination Chamber. Post-match, he tried to inflict more damage to his former best friend until Randy Orton made his surprise return and saved Zayn.’ Orton attacked Owens and tried to hit him with the punt but the security intervened. ‘The Viper’ was previously taken out by KO, who tried to end his career. Orton has been seeking revenge and after weeks of build up, they are scheduled to face in a grudge match at ‘The Grandest Stage of Them All’.

The match is still official but a report has raised concerns regarding the match. PWN reported that Kevin Owens is dealing with an undisclosed injury and it is unclear when he will be cleared to compete:

“PWN has been told Kevin Owens is dealing with an undisclosed injury with no timetable set for a return to action. This puts Owens’ WrestleMania match vs Randy Orton in jeopardy with 15 days remaining until the show of shows. To the extent that alternative plans for Orton have been discussed, but no pivot has been made for Orton yet. Owens’ last match came on March 1st at Elimination Chamber vs Sami Zayn in an Unsanctioned match.”

Dave Meltzer has since confirmed that Owens is battling a “serious injury.”

There has been no official word from WWE or Owens himself regarding the reported injury. All eyes will on tonight’s WWE SmackDown to see whether Kevin Owens addresses this reported injury.