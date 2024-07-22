Kurt Angle Believes Chad Gable Has “Done Enough” To Carve Out His Own Identity

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently reckoned that Chad Gable shouldn’t be compared to him.

Gable and Angle have similar backgrounds due to their amateur wrestling career as well as their Olympic career. Fans have often drawn comparison between the two but ‘The Olympic Gold Medalist’ feels that shouldn’t be done any longer.

Chad Gable recently revealed that Randy Orton praised him and said that he’s no longer the next Kurt Angle. The WWE legend has agreed to Orton’s comments. Speaking on the Kurt Angle Show, Angle said that Gable has managed to successfully develop his character and showered praise on him. He believes that Gable has established his own identity in the company. He said:

“[Chad’s character has] developed incredibly well. I just love Chad. He has such a great energy about him, great attitude. When they said, ‘You’re the next Kurt Angle,’ he took it. He said, ‘I’m proud to be the next Kurt Angle. That’s a great compliment.’ But I think Randy’s right. He’s earned his own stripes. I believe that he’s done enough of his own stuff that now he is labeled as Chad Gable. He’s no longer the next Kurt Angle. He’s Chad Gable, and he’s gonna show the whole world what he can do.”

Chad Gable recently fell prey to the wrath of The Wyatt Sicks. However, he attempted to exact revenge on the sinister group on last week’s Raw. He aligned with The Creed Brothers (Julius Creed & Brutus Creed) to launch an attack on Bo Dallas, who continued to laugh during the attack. Later on, the Wyatt Sicks members emerged as Gable and Creed Brothers retreated.