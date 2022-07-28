Kurt Angle Saddened By Vince McMahon’s WWE Departure

WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle was saddened to learn of Vince McMahon’s departure from WWE recently.

The professional wrestling world certainly shook up when it was announced that longtime WWE CEO and creative front-man Vince McMahon decided to retire. This came after allegations of sexual misconduct began to surface, sparking investigations.

Various names from the professional wrestling industry have reacted to the news, now, including WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle.

Angle offered his thoughts on the matter during a recent interview with FOX News. Angle called McMahon the longtime “Achilles heel” of WWE, before praising his mind for business.

“I’m sad because Vince was the Achilles heel of WWE. He’s what made it roll, he’s what made it happen. If it weren’t for Vince, the WWE would not exist.

“I’m not saying he’s perfect. He didn’t do everything perfectly. He made very few mistakes from a business standpoint.”

Kurt Angle and Vince McMahon

Angle worked very closely with McMahon during a large part of his professional wrestling career. After winning an Olympic gold medal, Angle signed with WWE in 1998, quickly rising up as one of the company’s top stars.

The former WWE Champion credits McMahon with the idea of purposely presenting him as an over-the-top babyface that the fans would receive as a heel.

“He thought it was perfect for me to be an Olympic gold medalist. He wanted me to be this clean-cut Olympian that preached the three I’s and motivated fans. And actually, he knew it would backfire.

“He was pretending to push me as a baby face knowing that the fans would crap all over me because I was so clean cut, it was like, give me a break, this guy can’t be that good. It worked extremely well and it turned me heel.

“Even though I would preach the three I’s, I would still cheat and win. That also gave me a lot of heat.”