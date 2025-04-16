LA Knight: A WWE World Title Run Is In My Future

Over the past two years, LA Knight has created a significant and passionate fan base within WWE, consistently getting some of the loudest crowd reactions whenever his entrance music plays.

This surge in popularity has coincided with in-ring success, as Knight has twice held the WWE United States Championship during this period. Despite all of the success, Knight has yet to win the World Title in WWE.

Knight sat down for an interview with Gorilla Position, where he was asked about his ambitions to become a World Champion.

“I don’t see how it’s not,” he said before being asked whether he thinks the powers that be think he is in line for a World Title run.

“I don’t care if they do. I’m sure they didn’t believe I would have gotten to where I got, and that’s not a knock at them. People see what they see. The company is going to have an agenda and you’re not always going to be part of it. For me, okay, I can’t worry about that. I gotta do what I gotta do in the sense of, just keep pushing. If I have 30 seconds, it’s going to be the best damn 30 seconds I can give. 60 seconds, 90 seconds, whatever it is. It’s little bits of time they were giving me, when it was me and Bray Wyatt or just me floating off by myself doing nothing for months, and months, and months, after Bray Wyatt. It was just, ‘Okay, I’m going to make the damn best out of every single little bit that I got.’ At that point, it was forcing the hand. When you ask about, ‘Does the company see this?’ I don’t know and I don’t care. Would it be nice if they did, would it make things a lot easier if they did? Yeah, it’d make things a hell of a lot easier, but I can’t worry about that. I don’t think I’ve ever been anybody’s guy. I don’t feel like I’m anybody’s guy. If I am somebody’s guy, it’s a surprise to me. For me, I can’t worry about that or think about that, I just gotta keep doing me. I think there is a world title run in my future. Whether they think it or anybody else thinks it, it doesn’t make a difference to me. At some point, it’s probably going to happen.”

Knight is slated to defend the United States Title against Jacob Fatu at WrestleMania 41.