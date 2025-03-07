LA Knight U.S. Champion
LA Knight Regains United States Championship On WWE SmackDown

by Thomas Lowson

LA Knight is now a two-time WWE United States Champion after regaining the gold on the March 7, edition of WWE SmackDown in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. In the show’s main event, Knight dethroned Shinsuke Nakamura, who had attempted to use the red mist. Nakamura had taken the title from Knight at Survivor Series: WarGames in November 2024.

Knight won a one-night tournament during the previous episode of WWE SmackDown to earn a title match with Nakamura. During the February 28, episode, Knight defeated Santos Escobar in the first round before defeating Carmelo Hayes and Jacob Fatu (who had also won qualifying matches) to become the number one contender. Interestingly, Knight Vs. Nakamura had been promoted before the February 28, episode before being pulled, suggesting WWE has been planning on this week’s title change for some time.

With WrestleMania 41 close, it’s possible that Knight will walk into the Showcase of the Immortals as the United States Champion. After fighting hard to regain the title, Knight is ready to take on all-comers on the road to Las Vegas. YEAH!

Thomas Lowson
Thomas Lowson is a content writer operating from the north of England. A fan of over 20 years, Thomas has been writing professionally since 2018 and has a degree in Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University. In 2023, Thomas was part of the press crew that covered AEW All In: London, the largest wrestling event to date in the United Kingdom. When not writing, he enjoys reading and spending time with family and friends.

