LA Knight Says Roman Reigns Feud Set Him Back

In an interview with SHAK Wrestling, LA Knight discussed the impact of his feud with Roman Reigns on his WWE career.

He admitted that the rivalry ultimately hindered his progress. Knight challenged Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel 2023, where Reigns successfully retained the title.

While Knight also participated in a fatal four-way match for the championship at the 2024 Royal Rumble, by WrestleMania 40, he was relegated to the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal on SmackDown, preceding the main event. It was the second straight year he missed out on WrestleMania.

“I think it did a little bit of all that. It took me in a few different directions. I think it optically in a way elevated me and I think optically in a way it kind of set me back a little bit and I had to do a little bit of a rebuild back in the winter and the springtime of last year. I think that’s just by virtue of the way that it was all set up and the way it was done, but ultimately Crown Jewel was a nice pay-off, so that was pretty good.”

Knight won the US Title for a second time from Shinsuke Nakamura earlier this month.