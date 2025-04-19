Lex Luger Hall of Fame
Lex Luger On How A Walmart Trip Changed His View On Fans For Life

by Thomas Lowson

At the WWE Hall of Fame, Lex Luger stood proud to be inducted in front of a packed audience at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas hotel. While fans were thrilled to see Luger take his place as a WWE Hall of Famer, Lex recalled his initial view of wrestling fans.

“[I] wrestled, but didn’t really grow up watching wrestling. So I was a wrestler who didn’t really get the fans. I thought y’all were out of your minds. I thought you were crazy.”

Lex’s distance from fans would continue throughout his wrestling career. Years later during a, particularly low point in his life, Lex was asked to do a signing at a Walmart. Though Lex was disgusted by the idea of being reduced to a signing in a Wal-Mart, it was there that his attitude on fans changed dramatically.

“I had pretty much given up hope… the love and commotion that the fans showed me in that Wal-Mart, was absolutely amazing. It gave me hope. It gave me a light.”

Luger’s life has gone full-circle, from being a wrestler who wasn’t a fan to a huge wrestling fan whose days in the ring are behind him. Now, Lex Luger recognizes the importance of every single fan he meets, all thanks to one afternoon inside Wal-Mart.

