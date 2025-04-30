Liv Morgan’s Big Hollywood Movie Role Revealed

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan is set for another acting role, joining the cast of Neon Pictures’ upcoming film, “Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo.” Deadline first reported the news about Morgan’s involvement in the project.

Acclaimed Japanese filmmaker Takeshi Miike will direct the movie and also stars Lily James, known for “Baby Driver” and “Pam & Tommy.” Early plot details reveal the story follows a corrupt Tokyo police officer (Shun Oguri) caught in a high-stakes case. James portrays an FBI agent investigating the disappearance of a politician’s daughter, played by Morgan, while a sinister yakuza-connected killer looms over their investigation.

Production for the thriller is expected to begin in Japan within the next week. Neon Pictures, the distributor behind the recent Best Picture Oscar winner “Anora,” is backing the film, signaling significant expectations. This role represents a major step for Morgan into the film industry, after reports suggest the official announcement might be planned for next week.

Morgan has already made notable appearances in both television and film. She played herself in a 2022 episode of the “Chucky” television series, where the title character famously killed her. Additionally, she took on the role of Emma in the 2023 dark comedy thriller film “The Kill Room,” sharing screen time with Uma Thurman, Samuel L. Jackson, and Joe Manganiello.