Watch: Living Colour Rocks For CM Punk’s WrestleMania 41 Entrance

In Living Colour rocked Allegiant Stadium at WWE WrestleMania 41: Saturday ahead of the night’s triple-threat main event. After the entrances of Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns, the legendary rock band rocked the house for the entrance of CM Punk.

LOOK IN MY EYES

WHAT DO YOU SEE?



Legendary rock band Living Colour plays CM Punk to the ring at #WrestleMania for the second time! pic.twitter.com/7TuPWq7lkd — WWE (@WWE) April 20, 2025

Having Living Colour perform at WrestleMania 41 comes 12 years after the band last performed at a WWE event. That event was WrestleMania 29 which, until this year, was Punk’s most recent WrestleMania match. That night saw Punk battle The Undertaker but would come up short, extending the Phenom’s streak to 21-0.

Punk having Living Colour perform once again only proves that his role as a main event star can’t be denied. After missing competing at last year’s event due to an injury, CM Punk’s road to the WrestleMania 41 main event proved to be as electrifying to fans as the man himself.