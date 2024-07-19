Ludwig Kaiser Struggled To Breathe After Wrestling Bron Breakker

Facing Bron Breakker left Ludwig Kaiser struggling to breathe in a testament to the raw power of the former NXT Champion. In an interview with Metro, Kaiser revealed that he was already dealing with rib issues before facing Kaiser on the June 24, 2024, edition of RAW. Kaiser “couldn’t breathe” after mere minutes in the ring with Breakker and the German has been out of action ever since.

“With everything in life, if you’ve been put in a bad situation, you make the best out of it. And that’s what we did. We managed it all well, it was all fine, but obviously I wanna be there, I want to wrestle and perform.”

Despite this injury, Kaiser remains optimistic that he will be back in time for Bash in Berlin on August 31. The Imperium member said that the injury has been “annoying” but that he’s “recovering great” thanks to his impressive genetics. German news source BILD has reported that Kaiser will be in a dark match at the SmackDown before Bash in Berlin. Kaiser will team with GUNTHER on the night against Ilja Dragunov and Sami Zayn though as always, the card is subject to change.

- Advertisement -

This injury has been an unfortunate setback for Kaiser, who had been in the midst of a singles push before stepping in the ring with Bron Breakker. It just goes to show that wrestling is a high-risk career and that injuries can happen anytime a Superstar steps in the ring.

Related: Tiffany Stratton Says WWE Splitting Her & Boyfriend Ludwig Kaiser In The Draft “Sucks”