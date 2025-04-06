Ludwig Kaiser Denies Sliding into Charlotte Flair’s DM’s

The fiery in-ring confrontation on WWE SmackDown between Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton took an unexpected turn when Charlotte Flair accused Stratton’s boyfriend, WWE star Ludwig Kaiser, of sliding into her DMs. The remark came during a tense exchange that saw Stratton reference Flair’s divorces before exiting the ring.

Kaiser wasn’t going to let that remark just hang there unanswered, and responded with a vintage WWE clip of Shawn Michaels telling Diana Hart, “Please, don’t flatter yourself,” clearly rejecting the implication.

WWE later removed the more personal moments from its digital versions of the segment. According to reports, the back-and-forth went off script, with both women allegedly unaware of some of the remarks beforehand.

The situation caused such a storm that Flair’s latest ex-husband, WWE star Andrade, came to her defense on social media.