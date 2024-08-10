Major Championship Match Confirmed For WWE Bash in Berlin

The WWE Bash in Berlin event has just been given another major title matchup.

The August 9th WWE SmackDown opened up with Cody Rhodes once again getting confronted by Solo Sikoa and The Bloodline, with Solo demanding another title shot after he lost to the American Nightmare at SummerSlam. The group approached the ring to beat down the champ, but Kevin Owens ran out and helped chase The Bloodline off.

The excitement didn’t end there. Before Owens could leave Cody told the Prizefighter that he wanted to reward him for helping him fight The Bloodline off for the last year, and offered him a title shot at Bash in Berlin. However, Owens said no, as he felt he didn’t deserve it, even though the WWE Universe disagreed.

Cody and Owens then went backstage to speak with SmackDown General Manger Nick Aldis, who told the duo that he was planning to offer the Bash in Berlin title shot to Roman Reigns. This angered Owens, who said that so many people were more deserving than Reigns, and if Aldis needed proof, he need to just look in the locker room. Aldis, impressed by KO’s fire, agreed and offered him the shot instead. This time, KO said yes.

This will be the first time Kevin Owens has challenged for the Undisputed Universal Championship since it was held by Roman Reigns during his epic run. In 2024, Owens was mainly targeting Logan Paul and the United States Championship but was unsuccessful at the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania XL.

Updated lineup for WWE Bash in Berlin:

-Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Kevin Owens for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship

-GUNTHER (c) vs. Randy Orton for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship