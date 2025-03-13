Mandy Rose Shares Staggering Post-WWE Earnings: ‘I Basically Make 10x’

Mandy Rose was controversially cut from WWE in December 2022 after the promotion was made aware of the content shared with her subscribers. On her Power Alphas podcast, Rose discussed her life post-WWE which is far less painful than her time as a Superstar.

“Paint this picture: I wake up when I want, do what I want, and I don’t have to take bumps or be on the road for 300-plus days.”

Rose may not be traveling the world taking bumps, but has kept up her online subscription service. Fans are able to pay for exclusive photos and videos of the former NXT Women’s Champion, which has proven very lucrative.

“I basically make ten times the amount of money that I made in WWE in one year. Like, that’s crazy.“

Rose has faced the stigma of producing explicit content that is shared online, but the ex-Superstar isn’t fazed. On the podcast, she acknowledged that while people “always want to talk s***,” she is able to live her life the way she wants and make a fortune doing so.

Rose hasn’t wrestled since her exit from WWE though a recent online spat with Tiffany Stratton sparked speculation about a return. Last September, Rose admitted to having “unfinished business” in the ring, leaving fans of hers hopeful about a return to the squared circle.

In the meantime, Rose will continue to live life how she wishes, which she certainly can afford thanks to her online content. While some may disapprove of what the former NXT Women’s Champion does, Rose is doing things the way she wants in her professional and personal lives.