Mark Henry Details Unique Pre-Match Ritual of Rey Mysterio

Mark Henry has revealed a unique ritual Rey Mysterio performs before his matches.

The trio of Henry, Bully Ray and Tommy Dreamer talked extensively about how they prepared before their matches during the latest episode of Busted Open‘s Masterclass.

During the episode, they talked about people who partied the night before their matches and weren’t their 100% when the time for the performance came. Bully Ray expressed a strong opinion against such talents, saying that he had zero respect for the wrestlers who did that:

“I had zero respect for the guys who went out and got banged up and then couldn’t perform the day after. No way. Listen, you want to go, and I was a part of this, you want to go out and party all night long. You want to drink all night long. You want to do drugs all night long. You want to go out and hook up, I don’t give a shit what you do.

Just make sure you’re in the gym the next morning and make sure you are 100% to go out there and tear the fucking house down the next night. Otherwise, you got no business putting my life in your hands because you’re too fucking hung over.

That’s the biggest picture. We put each other’s lives in each other’s hands. I don’t need to know that you’re still hungover or you haven’t come down off your high from the night before. Although I’d rather have Rob Van Dam high than not high in a wrestling ring, because he’d function better.”

Mark Henry Details Rey Mysterio’s Ritual

The trio also discussed their pre match rituals during the episode. Talking about unique pre match rituals, Mark Henry revealed that he always found the way Rey Mysterio prepared for his matches to be unlike any other:

“Do ever see Rey? Before every match, he would put his mask on the floor, he put his T-shirt that he was gonna wear on the floor. He would put his pants. He would put the underwear that he would wear on top of the pants. He put the socks on the bottom of the pants. He put the shoes, and he would sit there and look at it.

I used to go, ‘You alright, brother?’ [laughs] But he had to see everything, the wrist wrap, everything. He had to see it all before he put it on and look at it. Make sure ‘Alright, that’s the look.’ I’m the Joker tonight [or] I’m louis Vuitton man tonight. Like whatever his gear, he had to lay it out. It was a ritual, I watched it a bunch of times.”