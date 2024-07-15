Matt Cardona Hungry For John Cena Match On WWE Icon’s Farewell Tour

Self-professed ‘Indy God’ Matt Cardona is hoping to step in the ring with John Cena as part of the 16-time WWE World Champion’s impending retirement tour.

At WWE Money in the Bank, Cena shared that 2025 will be his final year in the ring, ending a 23-year wrestling career in WWE. In a recent interview with SE Scoops’ own Scott Fishman, Cardona made it clear he hopes to face John before Cena hangs up his jorts.

“I would love to wrestle John Cena one last time. I think with the way WWE is now, it’s something that could happen where I could just walk in, whether it be for one day, or make a return… Zack Ryder vs. John Cena, those matches were fine. They were what they were. John Cena vs. Matt Cardona, that’s that’s where the story is.”

John Cena’s Retirement

Details are scarce regarding the retirement of John Cena but fans are already excited to see what’s to come. Despite his monumental star power, Cena has said he does not feel he’s in a position where he can make specific requests regarding opponents for his retirement tour.

John Cena and Matt Cardona

Cena and Cardona (Zack Ryder at the time) became a duo on WWE TV in late 2011 and early 2012 during Cena’s feud with the recently-returned Kane. To get in Cena’s head, Kane repeatedly attacked Ryder and also targeted Zack’s on-screen girlfriend Eve Torres. During an infamous episode of WWE TV, Cena would save Eve from an attack by Kane, only to be kissed by the former Divas Champion. The camera would pivot to reveal Ryder (now in a wheelchair after weeks of attacks) had seen the kiss.

Could Matt Cardona return years later to get revenge on ‘Big Match John’? Given WWE’s willingness to work with others outside the promotion, it certainly seems more possible than ever before.