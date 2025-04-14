Mattel and WWE Renew Global Licensing Agreement

Mattel and WWE have announced a multi-year extension of their global licensing partnership, continuing their collaboration on a wide range of WWE-branded products including action figures, playsets, roleplay items, vehicles, and accessories.

The partnership, which began in 2010, has seen WWE action figures become a mainstay in the U.S. toy market and beyond, with products now available in over 50 countries. Mattel’s WWE Main Event Action Figure Series remains the longest-running continuous action figure line in history.

The renewed agreement comes as WWE accelerates its global footprint, highlighted by its recent partnership with Netflix. As of January 2025, Monday Night Raw began streaming in the U.S., with other WWE programming and Premium Live Events reaching international audiences through the platform.

“Our longstanding partnership with WWE has resulted in some of the most celebrated action figures in the industry,” said Josh Silverman, Chief Franchise Officer at Mattel. “As we extend this agreement, we are committed to delivering authentic, high-quality products that capture the energy and larger-than-life personalities of WWE for fans across the globe.”

Alex Varga, Co-Head of Revenue at WWE, added, “WWE’s relationship with Mattel has been a cornerstone of our consumer products strategy for 15 years. Extending this collaboration will allow us to continue offering products that bring our WWE Superstars and their stories to life for our global fanbase.”

Mattel’s WWE products are available online and in select retailers worldwide.