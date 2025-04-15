WWE and Topps Launch WrestleMania and Debut Patch Card Programs

WWE and Topps have announced two new match-used memorabilia programs as part of their ongoing trading card collaboration: the WrestleMania Patch and Main Roster Debut Patch.

Beginning with WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, each participating superstar will wear a commemorative patch during the event. These patches will later be featured as one-of-one cards in a future Topps WWE set. Starting April 21 on WWE Raw, debuting talents will wear a Main Roster Debut Patch, also included in upcoming trading card releases.

According to Fanatics SVP of product Clay Luraschi, the initiative is designed to deepen storytelling within WWE collectibles. “WrestleMania is the pinnacle. It should be celebrated, archived in time. If we can be a part of that storytelling, it just feeds the passion of the fan,” he said.

Each card will feature an autograph and be authenticated by Fanatics, following the model used in Topps’ successful MLB and MLS debut patch programs. While MLB and soccer patches are worn on jerseys, WWE patches will primarily appear on boots.

The WrestleMania and debut patch programs follow the massive success of the MLB Rookie Debut Patch Autos, including Paul Skenes’ card, which sold for $1.1 million—making it the most valuable modern baseball card sold in the last three years.

While WrestleMania patches will likely be more abundant, debut patches carry long-term potential depending on a wrestler’s future trajectory. “If that superstar turns out to be the next Rock or Cena, then that card can be one of the most high-profile in all of WWE trading cards,” Luraschi noted.