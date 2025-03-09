Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack and WWE Release ‘Wrestling Is Real’ T-Shirt

Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack brand has teamed up with WWE to release the “Wrestling Is Real” T-shirt. This collaboration features a heavyweight, 100% cotton short-sleeve tee with a heavy wash and screen print details.

The front showcases the phrase “Wrestling Is Real,” while the back displays an image of Travis Scott standing alongside WWE icons The Rock and John Cena during their recent appearance at the WWE Elimination Chamber event.

The T-shirt is priced at $55 and is available for purchase on both Travis Scott’s official online store and WWE Shop. Orders are expected to ship within 5-6 weeks.

This collaboration follows Travis Scott’s involvement at the WWE Elimination Chamber event, where he appeared alongside The Rock and John Cena during a pivotal moment in the show.