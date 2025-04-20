Mercedes Mone Reacts To Tiffany Stratton Wanting To Wrestle Her

Tiffany Stratton retained the WWE Women’s Title over Charlotte Flair in the co-main event of WrestleMania 41 – Night 1 on Saturday night. Following the show, she was interviewed by Gorilla Position.

During it, the idea of AEW TBS, NJPW STRONG, and RevPro Undisputed British Women’s Champion Mercedes Mone potentially returning to WWE one day was mentioned. Stratton welcomed the idea and stated she would want to wrestle her.

“I hope so,” Stratton stated. “I think that would be super cool if she came back. I’d love to get in the ring with her, and I’d love to see what kind of gear she has when she comes back.”

Mone caught wind of Stratton’s comments while doing a Q&A on X.. Mone was asked if she’d take Stratton’s title. Mone replied with: “Easily! Too easy”

For Mone, she is slated to defend the Undisputed British Women’s Title against Kanji at RevPro High Stakes.