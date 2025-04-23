Bayley Breaks Character On Michael Cole

Bayley has given uncharacteristic props to Michael Cole.

The former Women’s Champion recently spoke to Chris Van Vliet for a new interview. She opened up about things such as feeling like not being on the same level as Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch, how much time she has left on her current WWE deal, and more.

The female star is someone who is always giving crap to Michael Cole on WWE TV. Their on-screen rivalry has become one of fans’ favorite things about Bayley. During the interview, the former champion noted that the two have similar chemistry behind the scene and they keep their rivalry alive even when no cameras are rolling:

“We’ll be putting stuff together before the show and he’ll be like, ‘Hey Bayley, so I guess I gotta cheer for you tonight because you’re wrestling Liv.’ I’m like, ‘You don’t have to cheer for me, Michael, I don’t care what you do.’ [He goes] ‘Oh, well, screw you then’, and he just flips me off from the chair and I’m in the ring trying to do my work.”

Like A Mentor: Bayley

Bayley then broke character to praise the longtime WWE commentator. She mentioned how someone like Triple H, who leads all creative is too busy to discuss things all the time. Michael Cole on the other hand, is someone she can always rely on to bounce ideas off of. As a commentator, Cole can also help the character development of stars:

“He’s just so funny, dude. He’s for real, like a mentor to me. He’s somebody that I can go to, he’s been here for so long, and he’s always available. You can’t always get in Hunter’s ear, Michael Hayes is always available, and he has a very different mindset. But Cole is there watching everything, watching every girl’s match, watching all the guys’ matches, and he’s been doing it and calling matches forever. So getting his mindset on things is always super helpful. He really is the best, and he really wants the best for everybody, but not everyone uses him as an outlet, but he’s so knowledgeable, and I’ve learned a lot from him.”

Apart from this, Bayley also talked about her pandemic injury, revealing that it was much worse than people know. Per the WWE star, she is still dealing with the effects of it and even now she can’t do things like leg curls or running.