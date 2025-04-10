Michael Cole and Jey Uso Make Surprise Appearances At Pat McAfee’s ‘Big Night AHT’

WWE commentary legend Michael Cole and Jey Uso recently showed up at a special show known as the ‘Big Night AHT,’ hosted by none other than NFL legend and WWE Raw commentator Pat McAfee.

It is needless to mention how much McAfee loves ‘Yeeting’ during Jey Uso’s entrance. Well, the NFL legend brought out Jey Uso for a surprise appearance in PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh for a ‘Yeet’ session. ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso, who recently blasted his critics, even put up noted on social media that he “needed” the experience.

McAfee’s commentary partner, Michael Cole, also appeared on the show. Pat McAfee introduced Cole as the ‘GOAT’ and revealed he would be doing the play by play commentary for the Sumo wrestling match. Michael Cole then came out with a bottle of Whiskey in his hand. Michael Cole called McAfee his best friend and gave a shoutout to him for the event. The segment ended with them drinking some ‘Jack Daniels.’

The show also included stars like Jelly Roll, Wiz Khalifa, Parker McCollum, and Snoop Dogg.

Pat McAfee hosted ‘Big Night AHT’ in his hometown of Pittsburgh. The main aim to host this was to give fans a show for all kinds of entertainment. McAfee wanted the show to feature a variety of entertainment acts.

McAfee had described the show as different from his typical weekly Pat McAfee Show. However, his co-hosts were still a part of the show. The name of the show is officially “Big Night AHT with Pat McAfee and Friends.” It is pronounced “Big night out…” but the word “aht” replaced the word “out,” as it would be big night out instead.