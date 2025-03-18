Brie Bella on Nikki’s WWE Return: ‘I Have a Few Tricks Up My Sleeve”

Nikki Bella made her in-ring return at the 2025 Royal Rumble, entering the women’s match as the final participant at number 30. Following the event, she hinted at a possible extended run with WWE but has yet to appear on television since.

Speaking with Foothills Focus, Brie Bella discussed her sister’s return and the possibility of joining her in the ring.

“I’m grappling grapes while Nikki is grappling some girls this year. You never know—I might join her. I have a few tricks up my sleeve,” Brie shared. “For the first time, I’m so content in my life. I’m exactly where I wanted to be.”

Beyond wrestling, the Bella twins remain busy with their wine brand, Bonita Bonita, and their podcast, the Nikki and Brie Show. Now based in Napa Valley, the sisters embrace their passion for winemaking while staying connected to their Scottsdale roots. She sees wine as a way to foster connection, emphasizing its role in bringing people together.