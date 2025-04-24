Brie Bella ‘Not Holding Her Breath’ for WWE Return Despite Sister’s Appearances

Brie Bella hasn’t competed in a WWE ring for over three years, and the WWE Hall of Famer doesn’t anticipate a return in the near future. During an episode of the Nikki and Brie Show, Nikki revealed that her sister is “still waiting for a call.” Brie clarified that WWE hasn’t contacted her and expressed skepticism about future opportunities.

“WWE, call me, I’ll join creative. They haven’t called… Not going to hold my breath, let me tell you.”

Unlike her sister, Nikki Bella has made several WWE appearances this year, including entering as #30 in the 2025 Women’s Royal Rumble match. Since then, Nikki has also teased Evolution 2, though Brie’s current stance raises questions about her potential involvement in the all-women’s event. While Brie had hinted at a WWE return earlier this year, her recent comments reflect a markedly different perspective from the former Divas Champion.

Brie is married to AEW star Bryan Danielson and was seen supporting him from the audience at All In: London 2024, where he captured the AEW World Championship. Whether Brie’s connection to AEW impacts her WWE status remains unclear, but for now, the WWE Hall of Famer doesn’t envision herself returning to a WWE ring anytime soon.