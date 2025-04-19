Brie Bella Reveals How Sex Life With Bryan Danielson Has Changed

Brie Bella has revealed how her life with Bryan Danielson is changing as both their kids grow up.

The Bella Twins invited Sports Illustrated Model Jena Sims Koepka as a guest on the latest episode of their podcast. They talked about things such as balancing motherhood with their careers, fashion and more.

During the talk, Brie also discussed her sex life with husband Bryan Danielson. She claimed that they’re not the kind to make a schedule for such things:

“I feel like Bryan and I aren’t the types to be like, ‘Oh, on Wednesday.’ But he and I will say—this is so funny—he and I are like, ‘We should probably have sex tonight because I go out of town tomorrow.’”

Brie Bella then discussed how their two children, daughter Birdie and son Buddy, are now both going to school. She explained how this change has affected their sex life:

“Our daughter does a full day at school but our son just started to go later in the day, so we finally did it. After workout, we felt it and it was spontaneous and nice and we were like, ‘Are we gonna start to be day sex people?’ The kids are gone and it felt spontaneous. It felt like how it used to be. It was so nice.”

Bryan Danielson was last seen on AEW TV during the WrestleDream PPV in October last year where he dropped the AEW title to Jon Moxley and ended his full-time wrestling run. The wrestling veteran has since announced that he’ll be in attendance at the All In: Texas show on July 12, though he is not sure if he’ll be wrestling at the PPV.