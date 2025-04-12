NJPW Smells What The Rock is Cooking

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson may have inadvertently revealed more than his puzzle-solving attempts in a recent social media post. While sharing a video of himself tackling a Rubik’s Cube on Instagram, wrestling fans noticed the elephant in the room—Johnson was sporting a New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW) t-shirt.

The fashion choice gained further traction when NJPW’s official Instagram account acknowledged the appearance by sharing a screenshot from Johnson’s video. Their caption—“IFFFF YAAAAA SMELLLLL WHAT THE LION IS COOKING”—directly referenced The Rock’s iconic catchphrase.

This interaction is particularly noteworthy given The Rock’s influential executive position within WWE and the timing just days before WrestleMania 41. There may be more this subtle gesture than meets the eye, and might signal renewed collaboration between WWE and NJPW, especially as WWE continues its international expansion efforts under the TKO banner.

Johnson’s caption on his original post, “Slightly intellectually intimidated, but keeping faith alive,” also has us wondering if he’s talking about the Rubik’s cube, or if there’s a deeper meaning under the surface.

As wrestling’s biggest weekend approaches, this seemingly minor wardrobe choice could potentially foreshadow significant developments in the global wrestling landscape.