Pat McAfee has broken his silence following GUNTHER’s violent attack during WWE Raw, offering a personal update and a warning in the aftermath of the incident.

The day after the show, McAfee confirmed he was taken to a medical facility in Las Vegas after being choked out live on air.

Concerned about potential neck damage, he said doctors evaluated him for possible C2 or C3 vertebrae injuries but ultimately cleared him.

“I certainly lost consciousness after what happened,” McAfee admitted.

Despite the scare, McAfee maintained his trademark edge. He thanked the medical team who treated him, then turned his attention to critics.

“Everybody that said they’re happy it happened to me, I hope we meet in person so I can punch you in the f****** face,” he said bluntly.

McAfee also stood up for his broadcast partner.

“He grabbed up Michael Cole? Yeah. Can’t be having that.” He made it clear that while he doesn’t know what comes next, he’s ready for it: “Just know that I’m ’bout it, ’bout it for whatever.”

Addressing GUNTHER directly, McAfee ended with a pointed message:

“If you think choking me out is gonna end me, you’re right. You think you’ll bury me publicly and have me quit showing up? You’re wrong. But I know you’re not gonna mess with Michael Cole. You’re not gonna get away with it.”

McAfee’s response not only clarified his condition but set the tone for a potential storyline continuation as the fallout from WrestleMania 41 continues to unfold.