Paul Heyman Reveals Movie Inspiration Behind Iconic WWE Raw Promo

When Paul Heyman cuts a promo on WWE TV, it’s pure cinema in the eyes of countless pro wrestling fans. Now, the WWE Hall of Famer has opened up on how an iconic film helped craft one of of his most iconic promos from 2014.

Heyman was given a tall-order during the March 3, 2014, edition of WWE Raw. Mere weeks after CM Punk walked out of the company, Heyman would have to speak to the crowd in Chicago, not about Punk, but about Brock Lesnar. The Beast Incarnate was in the midst of a feud with The Undertaker, one that’d culminate with Brock’s victory at WrestleMania 30.

Speaking to Justin Barrasso, Heyman recalled the promo coming at a “very unique period of time” for himself and WWE. Heyman explained how 1987’s The Untouchables helped put him in the right frame of mind.

“One of the villains in the movie kills one of ‘The Untouchables’ and writes ‘Touchable’ in blood on the elevator wall. It was such a dramatic turning point in the movie.”

Heyman explained that he wanted to pull off an effective, WrestleMania-building promo, despite the hostile reception from the Chicago crowd. While everyone in attendance wanted to hear him give details about Punk and possibly reveal a return date, focusing on Lesnar and the Phenom still engaged the fans.”

“I never saw the situation in Chicago as unwinnable. I looked at it as a magnificent opportunity to promote Brock Lesnar vs. The Undertaker.”

Heyman, who sat cross-legged in the ring, made references to Punk in passing during the promo. He argued that Punk would’ve ended the Streak a year earlier had he listened more to him and less to his massive fanbase. Heyman’s character ultimately blamed the fans for pushing Punk away from himself and WWE and vowed to punish the fans by taking the Streak away.

“It sounds so f***ing convoluted, but when you put it in front of yourself, with that audience that night in that moment, it all made sense.”

This wouldn’t be the last time Heyman’s movie love helped shape his WWE craft. Speaking recently to the Hollywood Reporter, Heyman revealed how he had Roman Reigns study Apocalypse Now and Marlon Brando’s portrayal as Colonel Kurtz to create the Tribal Chief.

With Heyman still a fixture of WWE TV, aligned with both Reigns and Heyman, his enduring impact on the industry at the highest levels are apparent.