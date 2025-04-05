Lucha Bros Pentagon Jr. and Rey Fenix
Lucha Bros Pentagon Jr. and Rey Fenix
PENTA Dreams of Mask vs. Mask Match Against Brother Rey Fenix

by Michael Reichlin

In a recent interview with WWE Deutschland, PENTA discussed his iconic mask and potential future plans.

When asked about removing his mask, PENTA confirmed he has no intention of unmasking in the near term. However, looking toward the future, he revealed an intriguing career aspiration.

“My dream match would be a mask versus mask contest against my brother, Rey Fenix,” PENTA shared.

He suggested such a high-stakes encounter might be possible in “10 or 15 years,” emphasizing it would need to be “something special.”

This revelation comes as Rey Fenix made his WWE in-ring debut on SmackDown, defeating Nathan Frazer. The brothers previously competed against each other in a singles match during their time with AEW.

