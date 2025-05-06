R-Truth Reveals Feelings on John Cena’s Heel Turn, Teases Possible Dream Match

WWE legend R-Truth opened up about his reaction to John Cena’s shocking heel turn at Elimination Chamber during a candid interview with Chris Van Vliet. As a longtime fan and friend of Cena, R-Truth’s emotional response offers a unique perspective on one of wrestling’s most unexpected moments.

The Betrayal

When asked about his childhood hero’s actions, R-Truth initially hesitated to discuss the topic, revealing the depth of his feelings.

“I’m hurt to the beyond hurtivity… all that stuff is just going with me. Like hustle, loyalty, respect, never give up. The make-a-wish stuff—all that is just going with me.”

He even mentioned that “Little Jimmy” was in turmoil over Cena’s actions, highlighting the personal impact of the heel turn.

Two Sides to Every Story

Despite his disappointment, R-Truth demonstrated loyalty by suggesting there might be more to the situation than fans realize.

“There’s two sides to every story. He kicked Cody Rhodes in the balls. We don’t know that for sure. It could have been the inner thigh, top part of the inner thigh, maybe.”

R-Truth explained that he’s still processing the situation, comparing it to “bubble guts” and needing time to determine how to react.

Potential Dream Match

When Van Vliet asked about a possible R-Truth vs. John Cena match during Cena’s retirement tour, the crowd’s enthusiastic response was immediate. R-Truth carefully considered the possibility.

“Only way we can see that though… it’s got to be the right way. I’m not a bad guy. I am a good guy now if you haven’t noticed that. I kiss the babies. I hug people. I don’t kick people in the noans.”

Whether this dream match materializes remains to be seen, but fans clearly relish the potential of seeing these two WWE icons face off one last time.

R-Truth has a history with Cena, including memorable moments competing alongside him and The Rock at Survivor Series. This connection adds additional weight to his comments about Cena’s recent character shift.