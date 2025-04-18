Randy Orton Issues Open Challenge For WWE WrestleMania 41

Randy Orton has vowed to compete at WrestleMania 41, despite the Viper’s planned opponent Kevin Owens being out due to an injury. Taking to the ring on the April 18, edition of WWE SmackDown, Orton spoke about his match being cut and said that “There’s an excitement for this year’s WrestleMania like none other.” Orton also reflected on his father being at the first WrestleMania and how he debuted at Madison Square Garden at WrestleMania 20.

Getting down to business, Orton made clear he intends to wrestle this Sunday, throwing out an open challenge.

“If anyone in the back wants to test their mettle, step up. If you own a pair of wrestling boots and want to be my opponent, show up… because I will be there.”

Orton ended by saying that anyone who dares accept his challenge will fall victim to an RKO, promising a victory inside Allegiant Stadium. Should a match take place, it’ll be the seventh match added to the WrestleMania: Sunday card and the 14th match for this year’s two-night event.

But who will Orton face? A returning legend ready to take on the Legend Killer? A fresh face from NXT looking to debut on the main roster in the most shocking of ways? Fans will have to stay tuned to find out this weekend.