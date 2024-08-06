Randy Orton vs. Gunther Set for WWE Bash in Berlin (8/31)

Gunther opened Monday’s WWE RAW to address the audience as World Heavyweight champion for the first time. We quickly learned that his first challenger as the new champion will be WWE legend Randy Orton.

The Viper made an unannounced appearance and it was immediately clear what he was there to do. Orton and Gunther went face to face and they will clash in just three weeks in Germany.

Gunther is not impressed with the Randy Orton or his pose! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/Hcqiy7Oufw — USA Network (@USANetwork) August 6, 2024

Orton, a 14-time World Champion, told Gunther:

“It think these fans deserve a modern-day Flair vs Steamboat.”

Randy Orton will challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight championship at the first WWE Bash in Berlin on Saturday, August 31, 2024 from Berlin, Germany.