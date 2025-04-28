New Glitch Appears On Raw As Wyatt Sicks Return Speculations Pick Up

A new glitch has appeared on Raw.

The Wyatt Sicks have been missing from WWE TV for a few months with a reported injury to their leader, Bo Dallas, but it appears that the company might be hinting at their return to TV.

WWE presented this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw from T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, which featured the follow-up for WrestleMania 41 as well as the build for the Backlash PPV.

Fans caught something unexpected during the broadcast as well. Logan Paul was shown walking backstage before his entrance on the show, and one of the screens showing the Raw graphic glitched as he went past:

New Wyatt Sicks glitch on #WWERaw ??pic.twitter.com/yZyyk2RTlv — Anutosh Bajpai || SEScoops || Wrestling News (@AuthorAnutosh) April 29, 2025

The company has long used such easter eggs to tease the future of the Wyatt Sicks. With their long absence, it’s speculated to indicate their return to TV.

Latest reports have also indicated that Creative is set for the faction’s comeback, and they’ll be getting a new leader upon their return to WWE programming.

The glitch appearing on the Raw broadcast is an unexpected development as the group was moved to SmackDown during the transfer window earlier this year, but they have yet to make an appearance on the Blue Branded show.