Potential Spoiler On Wyatt Sicks’ WWE Return Plans

Wyatt Sicks may be returning to WWE TV very soon, with a new leader.

The Mysterious group has not made any appearances on WWE TV since being moved to the SmackDown brand earlier this year. Their absence has been attributed to the group’s leader Bo Dallas, dealing with an undisclosed injury.

Meanwhile, Alexa Bliss has also been pulled from TV in the last few weeks, after having returned to action following a 2 year hiatus during the Royal Rumble.

Now a new report from PWinsider has provided an update on these stars. They noted that despite not wrestling since the Elimination Chamber PPV, Bliss is not injured. She is actually healthy and was in attendance at WrestleMania 41 even if she wasn’t booked for the show.

The former Women’s Champion is awaiting new creative direction for her return to TV, and it might happen as soon as this Friday’s episode of SmackDown.

According to the site, the Wyatt Sicks group will be returning to TV on the Blue Branded Show as well, and Alexa Bliss is set to be revealed as their new leader.

Bliss has a long history with the late Bray Wyatt. The two were involved in a long-standing storyline during his Fiend days. So her leading the group is not a completely out-of-the-box idea.

Where this leaves Bo Dallas’ Uncle Howdy however, is something we’ll have to see and his absence or presence at tomorrow’s show would be a thing to watch for.