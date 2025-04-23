John Cena Reveals What He Likes Most About Logan Paul

John Cena doesn’t buy into Logan Paul hate.

The ever-controversial YouTube star has continued to impress people with every outing since his WWE debut match in 2022. His personality and his conducts outside of the ring however, stop people from cheering for the social media mega star, despite all his abilities.

The now 17 time world champion appeared on the Pat McAfee Show after his WrestleMania 41 victory. While talking about Paul, John Cena mentioned his innovative Mania entrance involving a drone and said that he is as good in the ring as any of the trained wrestlers:

“Logan Paul, Logan Paul’s a stud. I texted him right away after his match. I’m like, ‘Dude, you are innovative.’ From his entrance to holding a drone to thinking on another level of like, I’m gonna swing big and try something different. I thought that was dope. Then his performance, he’s doing stuff that I couldn’t do at peak physical condition. So regardless of if you like him or you hate him, he’s doing athletic moves that are better or as good as any of the ‘wrestlers’ out there, any of the trained wrestlers.”

He Belongs In That Ring: John Cena

John Cena then explained that he is a fan of Logan Paul unapologetically being himself despite all the hate. The Cenation Leader proclaimed that people will wake up to the former US Champion’s brilliance one day: