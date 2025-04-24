Rey Fenix Reflects On WrestleMania Debut As Rey Mysterio’s Replacement

Rey Fenix is only weeks into his WWE run, but he already has a WrestleMania match to his name. Speaking to Covalent TV about stepping in last-minute for Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania 41, Fenix was ecstatic that he already has made his WrestleMania debut.

“It’s a dream. I’m living my dream. Only my third week in WWE. My third SmackDown. The next day, boom, WrestleMania.”

Fenix replaced Rey Mysterio, who suffered a groin injury during the SmackDown before WrestleMania. While Fenix is pleased to have wrestled on WWE’s grandest stage, he acknowledged that it wasn’t the ideal way he made it to the show.

“It’s not the way I want, Rey Mysterio getting injured, but I’m happy to be the guy who wrestled [in his place]. I’m living the dream.”

Fenix would lose to El Grande Americano, who used a loaded mask to get the victory in Las Vegas. While it was the American Made-luchador who got the victory, Rey Fenix’s WrestleMania debut marked a major milestone in what’s already becoming one of the fastest climbs in WWE this year.



