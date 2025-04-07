Rey Mysterio vs. El Grande Americano Set for WrestleMania 41

Rey Mysterio is officially scheduled to compete at WrestleMania 41. The match was confirmed during Monday night’s episode of WWE RAW following a controversial ringside incident.

Mysterio was present during a match involving El Grande Americano and members of the LWO. The bout ended in controversy when Americano used a piece of metal hidden in his mask to secure a win. After being struck with the object himself, Mysterio confronted WWE official Adam Pearce backstage.

Frustrated by the lack of consequences, Mysterio rejected the idea of facing Chad Gable—believed by some to be under the mask. Instead, he demanded a WrestleMania match against El Grande Americano, citing the disrespect shown to his culture and identity.

Pearce agreed to the request, stating he would grant the match out of respect for Mysterio. While the match is now official, the specific date—April 19 or April 20—has yet to be determined within the two-day WrestleMania 41 lineup.