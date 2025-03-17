HomeNewsWWE
Rhea Ripley Forces Her Way Into WrestleMania 41 Women’s Title Match

by Michael Reichlin

The Women’s World Championship match at WrestleMania 41 appears to have taken a major turn following a chaotic contract signing on WWE Raw in Brussels, Belgium.

The segment originally featured IYO SKY and Bianca Belair finalizing their title bout, which Belair earned by winning the Elimination Chamber on March 1.

SKY, who captured the championship from Rhea Ripley on the March 3 edition of Raw, signed the contract without issue. However, things escalated quickly when Ripley made a surprise appearance.

After laying out both SKY and Belair—powerbombing the champion onto her challenger—Ripley added her own signature to the contract. While Michael Cole questioned whether this officially altered the match, all signs point to a triple threat showdown at WrestleMania 41.

