Rhea Ripley: The Judgment Day Died When I Was Kicked Out

At WWE SummerSlam 2024, Rhea Ripley’s time as part of the Judgment Day came to an end, as did the tenure of the group’s longest-tenured member Damian Priest. When asked by the Toronto Sun if she still keeps tabs on her former group, Ripley argued that the Judgment Day is hardly the faction it once was.

“Judgment Day died when Damian and I got turned on. They died. When we got kicked out, they died. They’re not the Judgment Day anymore.”

Ripley’s time with the group ended when Dominik Mysterio cost her a Women’s World Title match with Liv Morgan, and sealed his betrayal with a kiss to the latter. As for Priest, his ousting came when Finn Balor would cost him his World Heavyweight Championship match to GUNTHER.

Despite Ripley’s bold claim, the Judgment Day remains a force on WWE TV, with four members of the group set to do action at WrestleMania. While Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez will put their tag titles on the line, Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio will be at odds in the Intercontinental Championship fatal four-way match.

As for Ripley, her Road to WrestleMania will lead her to potentially regaining the Women’s World Championship, though IYO SKY and Bianca Belair won’t make this easy. And just one year after retaining the very same title as a fully-fledged member of the Judgment Day, WWE’s ‘Mami’ wants no part of the ‘dead’ faction.

H/T – Fightful