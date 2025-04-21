Rhea Ripley WrestleMania 41 Black Eye
WWE

Rhea Ripley Reveals ‘Souvenir’ Black Eye Following WrestleMania 41

by Michael Reichlin

Rhea Ripley shared a photo on Instagram revealing a black eye she sustained during her high-impact match at WrestleMania 41. Competing in the opening bout of Sunday’s card, Ripley faced Bianca Belair and defending champion Iyo Sky in a Women’s World Championship triple threat match.

Despite entering with strong momentum, Ripley did not walk away with the title. The match’s closing moments saw Belair counter Ripley’s Riptide and hit a powerful KOD slam. As Belair appeared poised for victory, Sky capitalized with her Over The Moonsault, pinning Belair to retain the championship.

Though Ripley didn’t secure the win, the match has received widespread praise from fans, with many calling it one of the best opening matches—and one of the standout women’s matches—in WrestleMania history.

